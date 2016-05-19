Golovkin becomes undisputed WBC middleweight champion as Canelo vacates title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin has become the undisputed WBC middleweight champion of the world after Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez decided to vacate the title.

"The World Boxing Council has received official confirmation from Golden Boy Promotions with Saul ‘Canelo' Alzarez decision to vacate the WBC middleweight championship.

Gennady Golovkin is hereby recognized as the undisputed WBC middleweight champion of the world.

The WBC wishes ‘Canelo' Alvarez great success in his career and will certainly look forward to see Golovkin vs Alvarez materialize in the future," the WBC said in a statement.

Alvarez also confirmed in an official statement that he had vacated the title adding that he would fight GGG at some point.

"I will fight GGG, and I will beat GGG but I will not be forced into the ring by artificial deadlines," he said. "I am hopeful that by putting aside this ticking clock, the two teams can now negotiate this fight, and GGG and I can get in the ring as soon as possible and give the fans the fight they want to see."

Source: Sports.kz.