    Golovkin begins training for April fight against Dominic Wade (PHOTO)

    09:59, 23 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBF, IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin is gearing up for his upcoming April fight against Dominic Wade, Sports.kz reports.

    GGG shared the photos of his jogging session via his Twitter account. He captioned the photos with a simple: "Training begins for #GolovkinWade @abelthesummit @HBOboxing".
    Golovkin is set to step into the ring with mandatory challenger Dominic Wade on April 23 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
