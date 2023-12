ASTANA. KAZINFORM World middleweight champion (according to WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim), Kazakhstan boxer Gennady Golovkin has come to Astana for the Barys-Metallurg ice hockey match held within the 6th International Tournament for the President's Cup, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

The 33-year-old Golovkin arrived in Kazakhstan for holiday.