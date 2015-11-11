Golovkin can&#39;t make weight for Mayweather fight - J. Cortez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin is ready to drop to 154 pounds for one fight only - with Floyd Mayweather.

However, famous boxing referee Joe Cortez, who presently works as an analyst at ESPN Depportes after retirement, doubts that Golovkin can make the weight for a fight against Mayweather. Moreover, he thinks that GGG can't even make a catch-weight, Vesti.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

"No, Golovkin cannot make that weight, he's a full fledged middleweight and Mayweather walks around at 150-pounds. It would be very difficult for Golovkin to come down and Mayweather definitely won't go up to 160-pounds. I don't even think Golovkin can make a catch weight," Cortez told.