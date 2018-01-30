  • kz
    Golovkin-Canelo rematch finalized for May 5

    08:22, 30 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to BoxingScene, the rematch between WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) has been finalized for Cinco De Mayo (Saturday, May 5).

    Details regarding venue and tickets will be announced shortly.

    The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT/ 7:00 a.m. +1 Astana time. 

    GGG and Canelo previous fight which was held in September of 2017 in Las Vegas ended in a controversial draw.

     

     

     

