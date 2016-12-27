Golovkin, Chaves may meet in second medium weight in December 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's Promoter Tom Loeffler has mentioned the potential duel of Gennady Golovkin with Mexican Julio César Chavez Jr., Sports.kz writes.

According to him, it may be second medium weight fight in December, 2017 after the duels with Daniel Jacobs in March and Saul Alvares in September.

" We talked about (a Chavez) fight a few years ago. It didn't come to fruition," Loeffler told USA TODAY Sports recently at the WBC Convention. "But now it looks like Chavez is looking at his options, and he realizes that Gennady, where he is at right now, is one of the biggest fights he could take." - USA Today cites Loeffler.

The chief executive of K2 of Promotions however explained that if Golovkin "does go to 168 for a Chavez fight, for a (Carl) Froch fight, for a Ramirez fight, he would come back down to 160 to continue to defend his middleweight title. Because he can make the weight. It's not like he has to move up because he can't make the weight anymore."