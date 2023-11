ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin has climbed up in Boxrec P4P ranking, Sports.kz reported.

Golovkin’s win over British Kell Brook allowed him to return to the top-3 boxers of the world.

Manny Pacquiao from the Philippines stands the second and the first one is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

After his defeat, Brook moved from the 10th line to the 17th.