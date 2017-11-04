  • kz
    Golovkin comes in second in Elite Sports NY P4P rankings

    11:40, 04 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elite Sports NY has published its pound-for-pound rankings based on the fighter's current form, their resume and upside.

    WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO world middleweight champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin takes second place behind American Terence Crawford. The edition notes that despite his last two fights going the distance Golovkin still owns the highest KO percentage for any middleweight champion in the history of boxing.

    Elite Sports NY Top-10 P4P rankings:

    1. Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs)
    2. Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs)
    3. Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs)
    4. Vasyl Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs)
    5. Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 1 NC, 11 KOs)
    6. Sergey Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs)
    7. Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs)
    8. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)
    9. Errol Spence (22-0, 19 KOs)
    10. Danny Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs).

     

