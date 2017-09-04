Golovkin comments on his plans after Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KO) told L'Equipe about his plans after a fight with Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KO), Sports.kz reports.

"Today all my thoughts are on September 16 and my fight with Alvarez," said Golovkin.

When asked how many more years he plans to fight, Gennady said "Ask me this after the fight. Right now I'm feeling really good. I'd say, at least two years,".