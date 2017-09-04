  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin comments on his plans after Canelo fight

    15:15, 04 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KO) told L'Equipe about his plans after a fight with Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KO), Sports.kz reports.

    "Today all my thoughts are on September 16 and my fight with Alvarez," said Golovkin.

    When asked how many more years he plans to fight, Gennady said "Ask me this after the fight. Right now I'm feeling really good. I'd say, at least two years,".

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!