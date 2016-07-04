Golovkin congratulates Shafikov, Sanchez on TKO win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has congratulated Russian Denis Shafikov and trainer Abel Sanchez on recent TKO win, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Congrats to @DenisShafikov and my coach @abelthesummit on the great win last night!!" Golovkin tweeted.



Shafikov who is trained by Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez devastated American Jamel Herring in 10 rounds on Saturday (June 2).



Source: Sports.kz