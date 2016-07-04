  • kz
    Golovkin congratulates Shafikov, Sanchez on TKO win

    14:31, 04 July 2016
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has congratulated Russian Denis Shafikov and trainer Abel Sanchez on recent TKO win, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "Congrats to @DenisShafikov and my coach @abelthesummit on the great win last night!!" Golovkin tweeted.

    Shafikov who is trained by Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez devastated American Jamel Herring in 10 rounds on Saturday (June 2).

    Source: Sports.kz

