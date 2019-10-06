Golovkin defeats Derevyanchenko for IBF, IBO champion's titles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin has defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the long-awaited fight today at the Madison Square Arena in New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fight lasted for all 12 rounds and ended with a unanimous decision of the judges who announced Golovkin’s victory.

Thus, the Kazakh boxer regained his IBF and IBO belts.

This fight became the 42nd one in the career of 37-year-old GGG.