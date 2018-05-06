Golovkin displays all his belts with Kazakhstan flag in the background

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin has posted on Instagram a photo of all his belts against the background of the National Flag of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The boxing event has started today in Carson, the U.S. Its highlight will be the match between Golovkin and American Vanes Martirosyan. The fight will begin in a few minutes.