    Golovkin down to 3rd in Forbes P4P moneymakers

    08:20, 08 November 2017
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Forbes has published the updated version of its Boxing's Pound-For-Pound Moneymakers with Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez at the top, Sports.kz reports.

    In the latest Forbes rankings unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles holder Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) slid one spot down to the third line.


    Forbes Top 10 Pound-For-Pound Moneymakers:

    1. Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs)
    2. Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs)
    3. Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs)
    4. Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs)
    5. Vasily Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs)
    6. Errol Spence (22-0, 19 KOs)
    7. Deontey Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs)
    8. Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs)
    9. Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs)
    10. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)
    11. Sergey Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs)
    12. Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs)
    13. Germall Charlo (26-0, 20 KOs)
    14. Jermell Charlo (30-0, 15 KOs)
    15. Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs).

     

