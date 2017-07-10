  • kz
    Golovkin enters top three P4P ranking of the oldest boxing magazine

    10:49, 10 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oldest boxing magazine Boxing News (issued since 1909) has published a new version of its P4P ranking, Sports.kz reports.

    The first place is occupied by the American Andre Ward, Mexican Saul Alvarez is second, and Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin closes the TOP-3.

    The remaining positions of the ranking are as follows:

    4. Terence Crawford
    5. Vasil Lomachenko
    6. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
    7. Roman Gonzalez
    8. Guillermo Rigondeaux
    9. Sergey Kovalev
    10. Leo Santa Cruz.

     

