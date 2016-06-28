  • kz
    Golovkin-Eubank Jr. fight can take place at O2 Arena

    12:50, 28 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed a possible venue for the Golovkin-Eubank Jr. fight, Sports.kz informs.

    "Wembley Stadium is a great place, but it is hardly possible when the football season starts, especially taking into consideration the situation with Tottenham. Wembley is possible in April, May and June. The best option for us is the O2 Arena, which is a great place for such a show as well," Hearn said in his recent interview to Sky Sports.

     

     

     

