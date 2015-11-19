Golovkin: Fight with Canelo is the next big thing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As it was reported earlier WBA and IBO middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin of Kazakhstan will attend the upcoming Cotto v. Canelo fight this Saturday at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Sports.kz reports.

When asked about his mandatory fight with the winner of the Saturday bout, Golovkin said Canelo is a great candidate. "I think he's a warrior, he's ready. Maybe Golden Boy Promotions is not ready for the big fight. I think the fight with Canelo is the next big one in the world," he stressed. As for the WBC's decision to strip Miguel Cotto of his title, Golovkin said he doesn't know what to think, but apparently wants the WBC belt.