Golovkin-Froch talks stalled

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The talks on organization of the Golovkin-Froch fight stalled a little bit over the recent time, Sports.kz informs referring to promoter of G. Golovkin Tom Loeffler told in an interview to ESPN.com.

"Eddie Hearn (Froch's promoter) says Froch has not decided yet if he is going to fight. Thus, I am probing all the opportunities to arrange the best fight for GGG. I hope we are going to have something more definite in the nearest time," T. Loeffler said.