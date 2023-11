ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO, WBC and IBF middleweight champion Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin prepares for the fight against IBF welterweight champion British Kell Brook.

"Every day before the GGG-Brook fight is training. Get ready for the show," Golovkin wrote on Twitter.

As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Brook fight is scheduled to take place at the O2-Arena in London on September 10.