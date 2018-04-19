Golovkin gets new opponent for May 5 fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated WBA Super, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin WILL fight on Cinco De Mayo (May 5), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golovkin is set to clash with two-time world title challenger Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) at StubHub Center in Carson in California.



Initially, Golovkin was scheduled for a much-anticipated sequel with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs). However, the latter tested positive for doping and Golovkin's team had to scrap the initial plan and search for other options.



Meanwhile, Alvarez was suspended for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing PED tests. His one-year suspension was reduced to six months because Alvarez has fully cooperated with the NSAC's investigation.



