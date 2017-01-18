Golovkin gets on WBC legends list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxeo de Campeones invited its followers on Twitter to vote for the best of two legendary WBC champions quartets, Sports.kz reports.

On the first photo taken during the World Boxing Council Convention in 1983, are Muhammad Ali, Carlos Monzon, Alexis Arguello and Nino Benvenuti. On the second (2014) - Mike Tyson, Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Angel Cotto and Roberto Duran.

Most fans prefer the first four, but there are a significant number of admirers of the second.

Kazakh Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) holds WBC world champion title since Canelo Álvarez vacated his WBC middleweight title in May 2016 (48-1-1, 34 KOs).