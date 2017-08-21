Golovkin gets pretty close to WBN’s P4P rankings No.1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UK's Worldboxingnews.net has publicized it updated version of the Pound-for-Pound Rankings (the best boxers regardless of weight category), according to Sports.kz.

Having defeated Julius Indongo, American Terence Crawford rose to the third position. Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, who previously ranked third, became the second as he replaced Manny Pacquiao (down to line 24). Another representative of the U.S. Andre Ward kept the lead.

The P4P top 10 list according to Worldboxingnews.net:

1. Andre Ward

2. Gennady Golovkin

3. Terence Crawford

4. Vasyl Lomachenko

5. Saul Alvarez

6. Miguel Angel Garcia

7. Guillermo Rigondeaux

8. Roman Gonzalez

9. Keith Thurman

10. Naoya Inoue.