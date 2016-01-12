Golovkin has to have mandatory title defense against T. Johnson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin will have to have a mandatory IBF title defense against Tureano Johnson in April, Sports.kz informs.

Golovkin, who also holds titles of the WBA (Super), IBO and the WBC (Interim), won the IBF title in his recent fight against David Lemieux in October 2015. It was the 34th victory in as many fights for the Kazakhstani with 31 KOs. As was earlier informed, Golovkin will fight in New York on April 23.

"Golovkin must defend the IBF title this April against Tureano Johnson," the press service of the IBF noted.