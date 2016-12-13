Golovkin helps unveil Muhammad Ali's statue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- The statue of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was unveiled at the annual convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in Florida, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Many well-known boxers, including Gennady Golovkin, Roman Gonzalez, Roy Jones, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Vitali Klitschko, helped Muhammad's daughter Laila unveil the statue.



Earlier it was reported that Gennady Golovkin entered the Guinness Book of Records as the middleweight champion with the highest knockout percentage.



