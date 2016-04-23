Golovkin hopes to beat Bernard Hopkins&#39; record

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is ready to beat the record of 20 consecutive middleweight title defenses set by Bernard Hopkins, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In a recent interview with ESPN Golovkin revealed that ‘it would be a great honor.' "I hope I can beat the record. It is very important for me and my team. It would be amazing," he said.

Seeking his 16th consecutive title defense against Dominic Wade this weekend, Golovkin is getting closer to Bernard Hopkins' record.

Let's see if Golovkin can draw closer and make his dream come true on Saturday night.