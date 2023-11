ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) is optimistic before the uociming bout with American Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

Golovkin posted a video from their face-off on his Instagram page with a caption: "I'm ready. #GGGJacobs #tomorrow #HBOPPV #MSG".

Golovkin vs. Jacobs is scheduled for tommorrow March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York.