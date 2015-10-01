Golovkin is one of fearsome world boxers - D. Lemieux

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF champion David Lemieux said that he would stun the world in a fight against Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and make his opponents fear him even more than GGG, Vesti.kz informs referring to vRINGe.com.

Besides, the Canadian boxer defended Golovkin saying that he did not agree with the people who thought Golovkin fought only weak opponents below his level.

"There are people who blame Golovkin for choosing weak opponents. In my opinion, he fought all the best boxers who were in his weight class available. I also think that he is one of the best middleweight boxers in the world, his record does not lie," BoxingScene.com cites D. Lemieux.

"In regard to all that fuss about him, I can say that he fought eight or nine times on HBO, which is a great achievement itself, and plus his KO streak. Golovkin is one of the most fearsome world boxers, but after this fight the world will consider me as such," the Canadian boxer said.

As earlier reported, G. Golovkin and David Lemieux will square off at Madison Square Garden on October 17.