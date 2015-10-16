Golovkin is only human - D. Lemieux

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF world champion from Canada David Lemieux thinks that he can knock the holder of the WBA, WBC and IBO belts, Gennady Golovkin, out, Vesti.kz cites Chempionat.com.

"He has a good chin, but let's see. I'm ready to put that to the test. I think I will put him off of his feet. I'm pretty sure I will, so let's see how tough his chin is. Yes, he has good chin and he's a tough guy, but he's only human," BoxingScene.com cites Lemieux.

Golovkin and Lemieux are set to have the unification fight in New York on October 17. In Kazakhstan, the event will start on October 18, 6:55 am, Astana time.