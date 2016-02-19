Golovkin is overestimated - Dominic Wade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to American Dominic Wade, his next opponent Gennady Golovkin is an overestimated boxer, Sports.kz informs.

"I think he is overestimated. People are making a type of the Superman of him. I doubt that. I see his faults. He is just like everybody else, but all the hype about him scares people. I don't think he's fast. All he has is a hard chin. His style is not something I did not see before," BoxingScene.com cites D. Wade.

As Dominic noted he did not worry that Golovkin was considered a strong favorite in their upcoming match.

"I do not pay attention too much to that. It just makes me want this fight more. I want to shock the world, and I'll do it," he added.