Golovkin is very confident, but he will come back to crude reality on October 17 - De La Hoya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, who is promoting IBF champion David Lemieux, thinks that holder of WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) titles Gennady Golovkin is too confident discussing his potential fights against Miguel Cotto, Saul Alvarez or Andy Lee, Sports.kz reports citing BoxingScene.com.

"Golovkin is very self-confident, but he will come back to crude reality on October 17. He should not be taking about anything beyond this fight because nobody won yet. Thinking of future fights can be too distracting sometimes," De La Hoya said.

As earlier reported, G. Golovkin will fight D. Lemieux at Madison Square Garden on October 17. HBO will broadcast this fight on PPV. Kazakhstan channel will also show the fight live.