ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) and Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) underwent the official pre-fight weigh-ins, Sports.kz reports.

Golovkin weighed at 159.6 pounds (72.4 kilograms), and Jacobs - 159.8 pounds (72.5 kg).

A month before the fight Golovkin weighed at 165.1 pounds (74.9 kg), and Jacobs - 174.8 pounds (79.3 kg).

Golovkin vs. Jacobs is scheduled for March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York.