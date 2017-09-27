Golovkin lands on top of The Ring Magazine P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring Magazine has updated its P4P rankings of boxers regardless of their weight category, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin has climbed to the top spot of the rankings.



It should be noted that Golovkin's latest opponent Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez settled for the 6th place. Recall that Golovkin vs Alvarez encounter ended in a split draw at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.



American boxer Terence Crawford was ranked 2nd. Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko rounded out the top 3 of the rankings.



4. Guillermo Rigondeaux



5. Sergey Kovalev



6. Saul Alvarez



7. Mikey Garcia



8. Naoya Inoue



9. Errol Spence Jr



10. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai