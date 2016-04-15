Golovkin leads P4P ranking in 1st quarter of 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International Business Times news publication presented its version of the P4P rankings for the first quarter of 2016, Sports.kz informs.

Gennady Golovkin has topped the P4P rankings according to the publication.

"The Kazakhstani world champion dominates each and every opponent he faces, and David Lemieux fell the most recent victim in October. His fight with Dominic Wade is not expected to last too long on April 23. He is also going to be a favourite fighting Canelo if they meet in the ring in the second half of 2016," International Business Times wrote.

Roman Gonzalez and Andre Ward are second and third respectively.