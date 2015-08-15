  • kz
    Golovkin-Lemieux, Cotto-Canelo winners to fight - Loeffler

    18:38, 15 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler announced that winners of Golovkin vs. Lemieux and Cotto vs. Canelo fights will inevitably meet each other in the ring, Sports.kz reports.

    "The WBC has mandated that the winner of Cotto-Canelo will fight the winner of Golovkin-Lemieux," he said. President of the WBC Mauricio Suliaman confirmed this information. It is not clear when the inevitable fight will take place, but it surely will spark intense public interest.

