Golovkin-Lemieux fight among most memorable moments of 2015
17:17, 15 December 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American popular sports portal BleacherReport compiled a list of the most memorable moments in professional boxing in 2015, Sports.kz informs.
The third place belongs to the Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux fight, which was a triumph of the Kazakhstani boxer.
The top ten most memorable moments in boxing in 2015 by BleacherReport :
1. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao Stop the World
2. Canelo Alvarez and Miguel Cotto Extend Boxing's Greatest Rivalry
3. The Big Drama/Little Drama Pay-Per-View
4. Tyson Fury Unseats Wladimir Klitschko
5. Roman Gonzalez's HBO Debut
6. Daniel Jacobs Stuns Peter Quillin
7. HBO's April 18, Split-Site Doubleheader
8. Shawn Porter Derails the Adrien Broner Hype Train
9. Shane Mosley and Ricardo Mayorga Go WWE at the Presser
10. Sergey Kovalev Stops Jean Pascal in a Slugfest