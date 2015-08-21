  • kz
    Golovkin, Lemieux make a stop in Los Angeles

    16:07, 21 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) and IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KO) gave the third press conference - this time in Los Angeles ahead of their unification bout in October, Vesti.kz reports.

    Earlier the Kazakhstani and Canadian boxers held press conferences in New York and Montreal within the framework of a press tour. The Golovkin vs. Lemieux showdown is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden on October 17 in New York. The bout will be aired live by HBO and Kazakhstan TV channel. You can watch the video from the press conference below.

