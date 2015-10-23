Golovkin-Lemieux set record of MSG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The team of Kazakhstani world champion Gennady Golovkin is satisfied with the results of the unification fight of G. Golovkin against D. Lemieux. The fight was the first in the career of GGG broadcast on PPV.

The fight took place in New York on October 17. G. Golovkin won by a TKO in the eighth round.

"150 thousand subscribers - this is the figure we have. Obviously, we would like it to be bigger, but it is just a beginning. We sold out Madison Square Garden (20548 tickets were sold), we collected more than 2 million US dollars and set a new record of the arena for a boxing event. Besides, we had serious amount of international broadcasts and the income from sponsors. Golovkin is finally close to his ultimate goal - collecting all the titles in the middleweight division," Promoter of GGG T. Loeffler said.