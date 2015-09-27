  • kz
    Golovkin, Lemieux to take drug test ahead of fight

    12:57, 27 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Golovkin and Lemieux will take a drug test ahead of the fight on October 17, 2015.

    According to Sports.kz, Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KOs) and David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KOs) agreed to take a drug test before the fight. Details of the procedure are not disclosed. It bears to remind that the unification fight between IBO/WBA middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (33-0, 30 KOs) and IBF 160lb champion David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KOs) takes place October 17th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    Sport Boxing
