Golovkin, Lemiex gave press conference in NY

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's middleweight champion (WBA - Super, IBO and WBC - interim) Gennady Golovkin has given his first press-conference in New York prior to the fight against IBF holder David Lemieux from Canada.

This fight will be broadcast by HBO channel through the pay-per-view system (PPV). This is first PPV fight for both boxers and its winner will get all champion belts. Taking the floor at the press-conference, MSG representative Joel Fisher said: "We are proud of the relations with Golovkin's team. We are glad that he returned to the Mecca of Boxing". Professional boxer Bernard Hopkins, promoting David Lemieux, told that he has been the fan of Golovkin too. He advised the viewers not to eat much pop-corn and drink beverages, because the fight will be impressive. Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez said: "We have been waiting for such a boxer as David Lemieux who is the current champion of the world. I would like to thank Golden Boy for this fight." David Lemieux said he respects Golovkin, but on Oct 17 he will be his opponent, but not a friend. As for G.Golovkin, he stressed that he respects Lemieux too, and he likes the Canadian's style. "He is a dangerous opponent," he added and promised Big Drama Show to his fans. Upon completion of the press-conference, Consul General of Kazakhstan in New york Raushan Esbulatova thanked HBO and MSG channnels, K2 and Golden Boy promotion companies and wished Kazakhstani champion good luck in the oncoming fight. "The whole Kazakh nation will watch it," she said.