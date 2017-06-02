Golovkin likely to move up in weight, if there is no Canelo rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, claims that Golovkin will look into the possibility of moving up in weight to 168 pounds, if there is no rematch with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"The fight with Canelo is the only thing on our minds, we are going to concentrate on that fight. If we do not do well, then it doesn't matter what we think right now. We have to prove that Golovkin is the best middleweight in the world. And if we do and the fight is good - there can be a rematch," Sanchez told ESPN Deportes.



The only middleweight belt Golovkin needs for ‘a full collection' is the WBO one held by British boxer Billy Joe Saunders. Sanchez believes that a victory over Canelo might be the final page for Golovkin in the middleweight division. At 35, Golovkin is too old to waste time waiting for Saunders bout.