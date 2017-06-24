Golovkin, Loeffler comment on potential Golovkin's retirement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and his promoter Tom Loeffler commented on their plans in case GGG wins his next two bouts, Sports.kz reports.

- Yes, maybe, after that I will finish my career, but who knows. Every day brings new ideas. Now I'm not ready, but it's we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," Golovkin said in an interview with SecondsOut.

- It's hard to say when Gennady will retire. Look at him, he looks like a 25-year-old! - added Tom Loeffler.