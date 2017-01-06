  • kz
    Golovkin looks forward to next Big Drama Show in NY

    10:10, 06 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World Middle Weight Champion Gennady Golovkin has acknowledged that he looks forward to his come back to Madison Square Garden arena where he will meet with Daniel Jacobs, Sports.kz wrote.    

    "I like to fight in Madison Square Garden. For me it is my second home. Danny is a great fighter and one of the best in middle weight. I can't wait for the next Big Drama Show in New York», - Gennady told Fino Boxing. 

     

     

    Sport Gennady Golovkin
