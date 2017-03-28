Golovkin made mistake by going to PPV - Garcia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia thinks Kazakhstani boxer and undefeated middleweight king Gennady Golovkin made a mistake when he decided to do PPV, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Pay-per-view is bit of a gamble. I know people say I could be the next big PPV star. They say that about a lot of fighters," Garcia told Boxingscene.com.



"To reach that, it takes a lot. Not just fighting skills, but marketing, good promotion...If Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight doesn't do good numbers, it doesn't mean they are not stars. It's just that the PPV market is different. Why take the PPV gamble? I don't need to do that. If anything, it probably hurts you because people who see disappointing numbers now think you're not a star. GGG is a great fighter, but his PPV with David Lemieux didn't do well and now if this one doesn't do any better, people are going to say he's not a star. So when he wants to negotiate a bigger fight like with Canelo, he's the B side because his numbers aren't great. It hurts him," he added.



Golovkin vs. Jacobs reportedly did around 170,000 buys on PPV, whereas Canelo win over Amir Khan - 500,000 buys.