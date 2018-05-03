Golovkin, Martirosyan meet face-to-face at final presser

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and American Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) had a face-to-face moment at the final presser before their fight this Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The fight is set to be held on May 5 (May 6 Astana time) at StubHub Center in Carson, California.



The Armenian-born Martirosyan promised to shock the world during the fight with Golovkin and prove his nickname "The Nightmare".



During the presser, the International Boxing Federation presented a special gift to Gennady Golovkin. The IBF surprised the Kazakhstani with the ring of the champion.



Golovkin will defend his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles against Martirosyan. The IBF title fight was not sanctioned.



