  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin, Martirosyan meet face-to-face at final presser

    12:15, 03 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and American Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) had a face-to-face moment at the final presser before their fight this Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The fight is set to be held on May 5 (May 6 Astana time) at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

    The Armenian-born Martirosyan promised to shock the world during the fight with Golovkin and prove his nickname "The Nightmare".

    During the presser, the International Boxing Federation presented a special gift to Gennady Golovkin. The IBF surprised the Kazakhstani with the ring of the champion.

    Golovkin will defend his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles against Martirosyan. The IBF title fight was not sanctioned.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!