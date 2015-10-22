Golovkin may become WBC middleweight champion by default

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin will automatically become the WBC title holder, if the winner of Cotto-Alvarez bout refuses to fight him, Sports.kz reports.

President of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed it to Boxingscene.com. "The only way to avoid the confrontation with GGG, is if all of the involved parties signed an agreement in which they agree on another solution. But the WBC's opinion is clear, the winner of the November 21 has to face Golovkin," Sulaiman stressed. If the winner of Cotto vs. Alvarez decides to go in another direction, without the consent of Golovkin's team and the WBC, he will have to vacate the title. That means Golovkin will be named the WBC middleweight champion by default. Recall that GGG's win over Marco Antonio Rubio last year made the former the WBC interim champion.