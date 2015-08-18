Golovkin may dethrone Mayweather as P4P king - Abel Sanchez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, the trainer of WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) believes that his man can dethrone American Floyd Mayweather as Pound for Pound (P4P) king, Vesti.kz reports.

"The pound for pound rankings is a difficult ranking by the fight fans. I think there is a possibility because he [Golovkin] will have higher level opposition once beating Lemieux. If Mayweather continues to do these kinds of opponents like Berto, fans are forgetful. If you don't do what they want you to do and they forget the things that you've done in the past," Sanchez told Boxingscene.com. "If Floyd doesn't continue to impress and to fight the kinds of fights that will impress the fight fans, then yeah I think it will drop him out of the number one spot," he added. Earlier it was reported that the must-see unification bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canadian boxer David Lemieux will take place at Madison Square Garden on October 17 in New York City.