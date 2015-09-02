Golovkin may pick up Mayweather&#39;s spot as boxing icon - analyst

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Showtime analyst Steve Farhood shared his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather's departure from the world of boxing, Vringe.com reports.

According to Farhood, Mayweather's departure after his last fight against Andre Berto that is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on September 12 will leave a big hole in the sport. "Mayweather and Pacquiao are huge. Klitchko was dominant but not accepted and wasn't exposed to American fans the way he should. So you needed lighter weights. I'd say ever since Floyd beat Oscar De La Hoya, he's carried the sport," Farhood told CBS. "It's a large hole with Mayweather leaving. But every time we've lost an icon, someone else picks up the spot. We had gloom and doom over Leonard or Tyson or Hagler or Hearns. Yet someone has always picked up the spot," he said. "If Canelo Alvarez beats Miguel Cotto, then that elevates him. Triple G is another. And maybe Deontay Wilder is better than all of us anticipated. Keith Thurman is another," Farhood added. Source: Vesti.kz