Golovkin mentally prepares Canelo for defeat

Givemesport.com has noted the obvious superiority of Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) over his next rival Saul Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) in psychological aspect, according to Sports.kz.

"It's obvious that Canelo is agitated and annoyed that he will have to share the "space" with Golovkin. Gennady is completely confident, and his comment on Alvarez: "Relax, It's life!" Only confirms it. It sounds as if he is mentally preparing the Mexican for defeat, which must certainly happen. Golovkin looks cold, calm and self-collected. Let's see who wins the "minds game" in September," the article reads.

Golovkin - Alvarez is scheduled to take place on September 16.