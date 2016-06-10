Golovkin mulls holding big boxing event in Kazakhstan dated to EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin mulls holding a big boxing event in Kazakhstan dated to the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

On Friday CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" Mr. Akhmetzhan Yessimov held a meeting with WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, the press service of the company reports.



During the meeting Mr. Yessimov thanked the boxing superstar for promoting EXPO 2017 abroad. "We closely follow your impressive sports career. First of all, we are proud that you are from Kazakhstan. And, secondly, we are delighted that you are the ambassador of the EXPO event worldwide," he said.



Golovkin, in turn, said ‘it is an honor and responsibility to be the official ambassador of EXPO 2017 and represent the biggest project in the history of independent Kazakhstan'.



Additionally, the sides discussed the possibility of holding a big boxing event in Kazakhstan dated to EXPO 2017.