Golovkin named among world’s top 3 middleweight boxers in quarter-century

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Glasses Malone, an American rapper and boxing fan, shared his opinion about Kazakhstan's Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

"Best 5 Middleweight Boxers in last 25 years.....

1. Roy Jones

2. B Hop

3. GGG

4. Taylor

5. Martinez," Glasses Malone twitted.

He also compared Golovkin to a former three-weight world champion.

"GGG ain't nuthin but a modern day Mike McCallum!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote on the social media.

It is to be recalled that Gennady Golovkin is a former holder of IBF, WBA Super, WBC middleweight titles. In June 2018, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) made a decision to strip him of his middleweight belt for his failure to fight Derevyanchenko until August 3. The other three titles Golovkin lost in the rematch vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) on September 15, 2018 (September 16 Astana time).