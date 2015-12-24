Golovkin named best boxer of the year by Boxingnewsandviews

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Portal Boxingnewsandviews.com held the voting for the best boxer of the year, as a result of which they announced the best fighter of 2015, Sports.kz informs.

Gennady Golovkin, who had almost 38% of the votes, was voted No. 1. British boxer Tyson Fury (24%) was secong in the voting and American Floyd Mayweather finished third with 19% of the votes.

Potential opponent of GGG Saul Alvarez was fourth with 8%.